In this undated photo released by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office is Sam Koh. The Northern California man hid one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives in a 2008 killing in the days before his violent arrest, authorities alleged Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Butte County sheriff’s deputies said Koh, 40, of Gridley, harbored Brandon Teixeira, 28, in the days before the Canadian man rammed his SUV into a sheriff’s armored van while trying to escape earlier this month. (Butte County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Northern California man charged with aiding B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira

Sam Koh, 40, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to harbouring Teixeira

A Northern California man had been hiding one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives in a 2008 killing prior to his violent arrest, authorities said Wednesday.

Butte County sheriff’s deputies said Sam Koh, 40, of Gridley, harboured Brandon Teixeira, 28, in the days before the Canadian man rammed his SUV into a sheriff’s armoured van while trying to escape earlier this month.

Canadian police had described Teixeira as extremely violent and had offered a $55,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

ALSO READ: Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Sheriff’s officials said the latest arrest came after they served search warrants at Koh’s two residences and found multiple firearms, marijuana, and signs of illegal marijuana cultivation and sales.

Koh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to harbouring Teixeira, illegally growing marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale and using his residences to illegally sell narcotics and marijuana.

His attorney, Stephana Femino, did not immediately return telephone and emailed messages seeking comment.

Deputies had previously arrested a New York man at the same time as Teixeira on suspicion of harbouring a wanted felon and possessing drugs for sale.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. makes regulatory change in battle against money laundering

Just Posted

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates volunteers

122 people volunteered this year, and their success was celebrated at the annual Christmas luncheon

Lynx basking in the sun in Bow Valley

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Kimberley resident Carol Flowers snapped… Continue reading

RCMP investigate Saturday night stabbing in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident after being called to the… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy will skip team at BC Juniors later this month

Kaila Buchy has been making waves in BC curling circles for several… Continue reading

BC Assessment expects property values to rise slightly over 10 per cent in Kimberley

Property value assessments will be delivered in early January to homeowners

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Chevron’s move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

Most Read