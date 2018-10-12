Norton Ave. construction to ‘button up’ by end of month: City CAO

Contruction on Norton Avenue in Kimberley has been ongoing since the beginning of the summer.

The City of Kimberley hopes to have construction on Norton Avenue completed by the end of the month, according to City of Kimberley CAO Scott Sommerville.

At a regular Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct.9, Councillor Albert Hoglund asked Sommerville for an update on the ongoing construction of the 200 block, stating that snow is on the way. The topic was not an official item on the agenda for the meeting.

Somerville says the City’s budget for the project “looks great” at just 37 per cent. He adds that the colder weather has posed some challenges, especially since asphalt cannot be installed with temperatures 5 degrees and lower.

“MacKay is currently working on the utilities, and have actually contacted out City forces to get the work done faster,” said Sommerville. “A lot of work will be done within the next week and things are expected to button up before the end of the month. We’re doing the best we can with the challenges presented.”

He says that the final driveway tie-ins and boulevard restorations may have to wait until next spring.

“I can’t make any guarantees with the weather,” he added.

Reconstruction of the 200 block started at the beginning of the summer. Construction includes removing the current sidewalk infrastructure and replacing it with gravel parking on one side, and a paved path on the other, along with upgrades to curbs, gutters, storm, water and sanitary pipes.


Most Read