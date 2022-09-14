Nowell Berg seeks Area E directorship

Nowell Berg of Wasa is running for RDEK Area E Director. Submitted photo

Nowell Berg of Wasa is running for RDEK Area E Director. Submitted photo

Submitted

Nowell Berg has announced his candidacy in the RDEK elections for Director of Area E.

Mr. Berg ran four years ago and came second.

Berg says he is running again to ensure residents have a voice representing their issues and concerns with the RDEK Board and Administration.

“Area E is enormous. It stretches from St. Mary lake east all the way to Wasa taking in Meadow Brook, Ta Ta Creak, Skookumchuk and everything in between. Each small community within Area E needs effective representation for their specific issues,” said Berg.

Berg has deep roots in Area E and has lived at Wasa since 2014. He’s been an active Trustee on the Board of the Wasa Lake Land Improvement District (WLLID – www.wasalake.ca). For the past seven years he has taken the lead in monitoring and recording water levels at the lake and the Kootenay River. He’s volunteered hundreds of hours building and maintaining a water database, and making it publicly available through the Columbia Basin Water Hub. (https://data.cbwaterhub.ca/organization/wasa-lake-improvement-district)

Moving forward, Berg will work with Area E groups and residents to achieve FireSmart status and build up fire suppression capabilities to protect homes and businesses.

He plans to work with Wasa area residents and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan for the future.

In Meadowbrook, Berg would like to see a ground water study done to determine how much housing can be allowed in the area without negatively impacting the aquifer.

Berg will also work to make sure that RDEK tax dollars taken from Area E are returned to help fund services and programs specific to the Area’s needs. Tax payers should to have a greater voice in how their dollars are spent, either directly or through the Area E Director.

Berg said, “Local politics has the biggest impact on our lives. I hope people aren’t turned off by what happens elsewhere. I look forward to the campaign ahead and hope to meet as many voters as possible over the coming days. I urge everyone to find the time to get out and vote on Oct 15th.”

Election 2022

Previous story
2 dead in vehicle incident east of Golden
Next story
Hops harvested from tiny farm near Chilliwack behind the taste of Molson Coors beer

Just Posted

Nowell Berg of Wasa is running for RDEK Area E Director. Submitted photo
Nowell Berg seeks Area E directorship

The Rocky Mountain Rogues of Cranbrook and Kimberley are rugby champions of the B.C. Summer League again, having successfully defended their Saratoga Cup title in Kamloops this weekend past, Sept. 10 and 11. Photo by Trixie Pacis
Rocky Mountain Rogues repeat as Saratoga Cup champs

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

Kimberley’s First Saturday Oktoberfest celebration is actually on September 24 this year. Bulletin file
Know It All: What’s happening in the local arts/music scene