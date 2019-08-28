Andrew Berry, centre, appears in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A Crown lawyer says a Vancouver Island father stabbed his young daughters dozens of times before attempting to kill himself on Christmas Day in 2017. Clare Jennings delivered her opening statement to a B.C. Supreme Court jury in Vancouver at the start of the trial for Andrew Berry, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

A Crown attorney asked a Vancouver Island father why he didn’t tell his sister he hadn’t killed his daughters or that they were attacked in his apartment.

Patrick Weir asked Andrew Berry at the man’s B.C. Supreme Court trial on Wednesday about a note he exchanged with his sister when he was in hospital following the alleged attack.

The trial heard earlier that Berry was stabbed in the throat and chest and because he couldn’t talk, he exchanged notes with his sister.

Berry told the jury that the first thing his sister said to him was: “I can’t even touch you right now.”

“She didn’t even hug me,” he said of his sister, whose name is under a publication ban.

Berry is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry in his home in Oak Bay on Christmas Day 2017.

READ MORE: Oak Bay dad accused in daughters’ deaths asked for details about last day with them

The trial heard Berry’s sister wrote a note saying it would be the last time Berry would see her and she asked whether there was something she needed to know.

“I love you. I’m sorry,” Berry replied in the note.

Weir asked Berry why he didn’t take this chance to deny that he had killed his daughters.

“You can try logic and parse this inside out,” Berry replied. “I don’t know.”

Berry has told the trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark who had two henchmen who visited is apartment several times before the murders.

He said he stored drugs for the loan shark named Paul.

The Crown has told the jury that it believes Berry killed the girls and then tried to kill himself.

The Canadian Press

