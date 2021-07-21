The Octopus Creek Fire on July 20. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Octopus Creek fire forces evacuation of Fauquier on Lower Arrow Lake

Evacuation order includes 168 properties

An evacuation order has been issued for the communities of Applegrove and Fauquier on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake due to the Octopus Creek wildfire.

The 168 properties being evacuated are listed here. See map below.

Residents and visitors are required to leave the evacuation area immediately and report to the Nakusp and District Sports Complex (200 8th Ave NW, Nakusp, BC) or register online with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, and clothing may be provided by ESS volunteers following registration at the above website.

For further assistance call the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre public inquiry line 250-352-7701.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Octopus Creek fire is estimated at 2,940 hectares. As of 10:30 p.m. on July 20, there were five firefighters on the fire, the rest having been “forced to pull off the fire because of the significant safety risk posed by aggressive fire activity.”

The evacuation area on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake including the communities of Applegrove and Fauquier. Map: Regional District of Central Kootenay

