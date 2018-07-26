An Australian shepherd named Nike is shown in a handout photo provided by its owner Shawn McFadden. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shawn McFadden

Officials suspect algae in deaths of three dogs who played in Canadian river

Officials in New Brunswick are trying to determine what killed three dogs almost immediately after they were playing in the Saint John River.

Officials are trying to determine what killed three dogs almost immediately after they were playing in the Saint John River.

New Brunswick provincial veterinarian Jim Goltz says he is awaiting results from tests on two of the dogs to see if their sudden deaths were caused by exposure to blue-green algal toxicity.

He says both dogs had seizures and other signs of neurological disease before they died within a half hour of being in the river.

Two small dogs were together at Carleton Park near Fredericton when they began experiencing difficulty breathing and became disoriented moments after coming out of the water Sunday.

Another dog — an eight-month-old Australian shepherd named Nike — died suddenly Friday after playing in the river at a Hartt Island campground, about 10 kilometres away from Carleton Park.

Owner Shawn McFadden says the puppy started convulsing and vomiting before stopping breathing as the family rushed to the veterinarian.

Goltz stresses that they have not yet confirmed the deaths are linked to algal toxicity, but is advising people to keep their pets and children out of water near the two sites and anywhere there is a green scum on the water’s surface.

Related: Floodwaters in New Brunswick to rise for another day

Related: B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proposed Trump-Putin meeting at White House is put off
Next story
Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents

Just Posted

Kimberley Pipe Band heads to the Okanagan

After leading the JulyFest parade, as they do every year, the Kimberley… Continue reading

2018 Baseball Reunion a success

Hobo’s, Dynamos, Tempests, BPOE Angels and Steelmen come together over JulyFest weekend.

B.C. Minister of tourism visits East Kootenay

Stops in Fernie, Invermere, Cranbrook, Kimberley to see tourism ventures

Kimberley RCMP deliver policing report to Council

Kimberley RCMP have had a busy few months with traffic enforcement, festivals,… Continue reading

JulyFest wrap up

Another JulyFest weekend has come and gone, and, having had a little… Continue reading

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Suspect steals ice cream on hot day in B.C.

Several tubs of ice cream taken from 7-Eleven in Nanaimo

Most Read