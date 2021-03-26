Old courthouse in Kimberley to be developed into residential units for seniors

Kimberley’s provincial courthouse closed in 2002, and has sat empty since. It will now be developed into residential units. Carolyn Grant photo

A group of Kimberley seniors are arranging to purchase the old courthouse building on Archibald Street with the intention of developing a co-housing project for people to ‘age in place’.

There will be four privately owned suites on the main floor, and a further two rental suites on the lower floor. These suites will include features suitable for seniors.

They will be separate independent suites, complete with kitchens. There will be also be multi-purpose common spaces including a meeting room, craft-workshop areas and storage facilities on the lower level.

This co-housing complex will be the first of this type in the East Kootenay and will be patterned on other successful similar developments in the province. In such developments, the residents use their variety of life skills and talents to support and contribute to the successful operation of the co-housing strata and each other.

This site is an ideal central location within walking distance to many amenities within Kimberley and offers lots of room for parking and garden space, the group said in a press release.

Construction is intended to begin during the Fall of 2021 with some suites potentially ready to move into Spring 2022. Leiman Projects is a local contractor who will be a partner in the project. They have past experience in building multi-residential housing and look forward to rebuilding the old courthouse and seeing it used for a good community purpose after sitting empty for so many years.

For more information please email kimberleycohousing@gmail.com

