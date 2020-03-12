The Watkins School lot is in the centre right of the photo. Google Earth image

Old Watkins School lot to be developed

Mixed residential development with some commercial is planned

For years, Kimberley residents have waited for something to happen to the old Watkins School property just behind the downtown.

There is finally good news. The 1.8 acre property has been bought and the owners intend to develop it into a mixed residential area, with some commercial buildings as well.

Archer Properties Group has purchased the property and Kimberley resident Jaret Thompson, one of the partners, says the hope is to have shovels in the ground by this summer.

And it won’t be rows of cookie cutter town houses, he says. The plan is to offer variations in design, from two storey with main floor masters to three storey units, to units with commercial on the bottom and living quarters upstairs. Every unit will have a garage, some doubles, for parking and storage. The units with main floor masters will also have finished basements.

“The commercial does’t necessarily have to be retail,” Thompson said. “They could be professional offices.”

He says you couldn’t ask for a better location, with the property being so close to downtown. Everything is walkable.

Eventually, there will be 42 units but it will be built in three phases. The plan is to get some services in, then hopefully start to build in July.

There will be an open house on April 2 at Centre 64, 5 to 8 p.m. so anyone interested can take a look at the architects drawings of the exteriors and floor plans.

One of the issues about building in the area currently, Thompson says, is that construction costs are 25 to 30 per cent higher than anywhere else, but they are not going to let that stop them.

“We’re excited about it and we’re going ahead. I like the idea of cleaning up that lot.”

development

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

Just Posted

RCMP now investigating death of dog

Last week, the Bulletin reported that there had been some suspicious dog… Continue reading

Pacific Coastal ends flight service between Cranbrook, Vancouver

WestJet, Air Canada maintain daily flights between the two airports

Dynamiters go up 2-0 in playoff series against Columbia Valley

The Dynamiters are now leading the series against Columbia Valley 2-0 after… Continue reading

Break out the neon onesies; it’s almost time for North Star Day

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s annual North Star Day is coming up on Saturday,… Continue reading

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus concerns

Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of RCMP officer near Argenta

Harry Richardson was arrested after a standoff last October

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Most Read