The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)

1 airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood

Witness says plane was seen circling before going down in residential Vancouver Island subdivision

BC Ambulance was called to the scene of a small plane crash in the residential neighbourhood of Hayden Place in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island at around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

Six ground and two air ambulances were sent to the scene, which remained active through the afternoon. Paramedics cared for two patients. One was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition. A second patient was airlifted to a higher level of care facility in critical condition.

mill bay plane crash

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which is responsible for investigating plane crashes, said the craft was a privately registered Beech G36 Bonanza. It was on a flight from Sechelt to Victoria at the time of the crash. There were two people on board.

A witness at the scene the two people in the plane at the time of the crash were a teenage girl and her father, though this information has not been confirmed. He said the plane was circling before it came down.

The TSB is not deploying investigators to the site, but will continue gathering information and assessing the crash.

This is as breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

NewsPlane crash

 

The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)

Rescue crews remain at the scene of a small plane crash in Mill Bay Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
4 dogs in Nanaimo die from heat stroke

Just Posted

Kimberley pharmacist Lei Lei Wu is running 21 kilometres a day for 21.5 days to raise money and awareness for the Ktunaxa Nation and developmental trauma. Photo submitted.
215 KM for 215 kids: Kimberley pharmacist running to raise funds for Ktunaxa First Nation

Kimberley RCMP were called to the Kimberley Skate Park, where a 58-year-old man was pronounced deceased after taking a fall off his bike.
58-year-old male deceased following bike crash at Kimberley Skate Park

The Bavarian facade of the Kimberley Post Office is removed to restore the building to its original brick look. Paul Rodgers photo.
Bavarian facade removed to restore Post Office to original brick exterior

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick.
Kimberley Mayor talks housing, waste water treatment plant, wildlife