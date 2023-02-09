One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck on Highway 5 Thursday (Feb.9).

Const. Mike Moore, of the BC Highway Patrol, said the crash occurred just after noon between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, south of Barriere. Members of the Barriere RCMP, BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops and Clearwater, and Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services (CARS) attended.

“Highway 5 is currently closed in both directions at this time, and a time of re-opening is undetermined at this point,” Moore said. “BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation, which is in the early stages.”

Drive B.C. currently lists Highway 5 as closed until at least 9 p.m. Detours are available via Highways 1, 24 or 97. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.


