One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

  • Dec. 28, 2017 8:22 a.m.
  • News

A passenger involved in a collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke is dead and four others remain in hospital in serious condition.

RELATED: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

According to RCMP, the cause of the collision is still under investigation; however initial reports indicate that a vehicle with Manitoba plates was travelling westbound when it crossed over the centre line and made contact with an eastbound vehicle from Alberta.

This caused the west bound vehicle to spin into the eastbound lane where it was struck on the passenger side by a second east bound vehicle.

The passenger of the west bound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and remaining three passengers, one critical and one serious have been transported to hospitals in both Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

Those inside the other vehicles were reported to have only minor injuries.

Traffic was stopped for four hours during the investigation of this collision.

Previous story
Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm

Just Posted

Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

Highway 3 has been shut down following a two vehicle collision between… Continue reading

City of Kimberley announces Conference Centre operating agreement with RCR

RCR to take over for the Kimberley Community Development Society

Photos: Skiing with Santa at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Local photographer Ryan Mckenzie snapped some photos of skiing with Santa over the Christmas weekend

Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

A day of free skiing and riding for locals

Photos: Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza

The 11th annual tour of Kimberley with Santa, the Fire Department and RCMP

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Most Read