One in custody after aggravated assault

Cranbrook RCMP currently has a man in custody for aggravated assault.

Late Friday afternoon RCMP sent a media release with regard to an aggravated assault which had occurred on May 11th. At that time members were seeking information related to the incident.

“Early this morning 34-year old Marek Josef Grundel was arrested and taken into police custody,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

A female had reported that she was approached by a man and assaulted at the disc golf course in the Community Forest on May 8 between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

One count of aggravated assault has been sworn against Marek Grundel. Grundel remains in custody at this time. Police are continuing to investigate and are looking for any witnesses to come forward.