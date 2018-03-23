One in custody after firearm complaint at a Cranbrook golf course

On March 22nd, 2018 at 6:47 pm Cranbrook RCMP, with the assistance of Kimberley RCMP and the Police Dog Service responded to several calls of a male with a firearm at the edge of the Cranbrook Golf Club’s property bordering on several residential properties. The male was observed pointing the weapon in an unsafe manner causing area residents to be concerned for their safety. Due to the proximity to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Cranbrook RCMP suggested a lock down of the facility as a precautionary measure as the incident unfolded.

The area was quickly contained and the suspect located by Cpl Phil Sullivan and Police Service Dog Denim. A 24 year old Cranbrook resident was arrested and several firearms seized including one loaded rifle. The male will appear in Cranbrook Provincial Court later today with multiple proposed Charges including discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, careless use of a firearm and uttering threats to a police officer.

Cranbrook RCMP would also like to acknowledge a number of social media posts that advised people to avoid the area upon recognizing the police response. General broadcasts that do not compromise individual police officer locations can be extremely helpful for an emergency response.