The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person hurt after RCMP plane crashes at Whitehorse airport

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an RCMP plane crashed at the Whitehorse airport.

Police say an RCMP employee on board was injured when the plane crashed on Monday morning.

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened.

The Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft is a Pilatus PC 12 registered to the RCMP.

There was no immediate information if there were other people on board the single-engine turboprop at the time.

The TSB says it is sending a team of investigators to Whitehorse.

Plane crashRCMPYukon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue

Just Posted

Fisher Peak Concert Series presents Wild Honey on May 16 at Key City Theatre. Facebook file
Know it All: The local arts scene

JulyFest 2022. Karen Cetinski photo
Planning well underway for this year’s JulyFest

Trickle Creek is set to open on May 12. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley’s golf courses begin to emerge from the winter

Kimberley Public Library’s longest serving staff member, with 37 years experience, announces her retirement. Paul Rodgers photo.
Sharon Seward, Kimberley Library’s longest-serving staff member, retires

Pop-up banner image