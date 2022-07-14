One person in custody following shooting in Cranbrook Thursday evening

One person is in custody following a shooting Thursday evening on King St. that attracted a heavy police presence.

Cranbrook RCMP responded to a shots fired complaint at 8:04 pm, arriving to find a female bleeding from a gunshot wound and being tended to by friends, according to a news release.

The 40 year old woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Cbk RCMP responded to a shooting complaint on King St shortly after 8pm & arrested a male suspect.The area was searched for evidence and released just now. The victim is in stable condition with non life threatening injuries. More details will be released tomorrow. https://t.co/HaBja2Wp9N — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) July 15, 2022

Tipped off about the potential identity of the shooter, police closed down the area and attempted to locate the suspect. While cordoning off the site, the alleged shooter identified himself to officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Four police vehicles were on scene, with another parked on Briar Ave. across from Pop Price Park.

“With the help of outlying RCMP detachments the local Police Dog Service and our drone operator, Cranbrook members were able to quickly take the man into custody and locate the suspect weapon,” says Cst Katie Forgeron. “We are asking anyone who might have any information with regard to this incident to please contact our office at 250-489-3471.”

The alleged shooter, a 39 year old male, remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges pending further investigation by police and assessment by the BC Prosecution Service.

Reports of a dangerous driver Thursday night were unrelated to the shooting incident. The vehicle was identified and eventually located by police.