One structure threatened as fire activity picks up at Bill Nye Mountain wildfire

One structure is currently threatened at the Bill Nye Mountain wildfire near Wasa as fire activity significantly increased Sunday morning due to strong wind gusts.

Firefighters and structural protection specialists are on site working to protect structures in the affected area, as a fire excursion crossed the Lazy Lake Road on the northwest perimeter on Sunday, according to a BC Wildfire Service info bulletin.

Helicopters are providing bucketing support and heavy equipment is working to establish new containment lines. An evacuation order for the Lazy Lake area was issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay on July 27.

BC Hydro has de-energized powerlines along Lazy Lake Road for responder safety as ground crews continue to work nearby.

The wildfire has grown significantly since it was last updated at 2,552 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Resources currently working on the wildfire include 60 firefighters, three helicopters and 13 pieces of heavy equipment.

Explosive device found at site of Kelowna shooting that sent 2 men to hospital

