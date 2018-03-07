Credit: Pixabay

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

One nonprofit’s campaign #NOGOODWAY calls on Canadians to end the use of the R-word.

Today, March 7, national motionball is calling on Canadians, to think twice before using the r-word or “retard,” as part of its annual #NOGOODWAY campaign.

Launched in 2012 with support from Special Olympics Canada and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, the movement educates Canadians that there’s #NOGOODWAY to use the R-word.

“The word ‘retard’ has been used in a hateful way to belittle many of the one million Canadians living with an intellectual disability, and there’s no good way to use it. Our message is that if you do insist on using the word in a social context, you risk alienating those around you, which can impact your social and professional life in negative ways,” said Mike Mills, motionball board member and creator of this year’s #NOGOODWAY video, which features a cameo by YouTube sensation Madison Tevlin, who has Down Syndrome, said motionball.

Canadians from coast to coast are invited to show their support of the #NOGOODWAY movement on March 7 by using the hashtag, sharing the video on their social networks and taking an online pledge to stop using the R-word themselves, said motionball.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council approves changes to Energy Efficient Building Incentive Program

The program incentivizes builders to achieve higher energy efficiency in new home construction

Nor-Ams coming to Kimberley Alpine Resort next week

The event takes place March 12 to 18on the Dreadnaught and Main runs.

That’s a bet

Kimberley, Invermere mayors, local breweries bet on playoff series

Dynamiters start with a win

5 -1 over Columbia Valley in the opener; game two tonight in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP nab nine impaired drivers in February

In February Kimberley RCMP officers removed nine impaired drivers from the road.… Continue reading

News Recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not a veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Requirement to say ‘Easter Bunny is real’ violated couple’s charter rights: court

Couple argued telling children in their care the character was real violates religious beliefs

B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

The couple had six children, five of whom were home at the time of the blaze

Most Read