An online fundraiser has been started for the family of Nelson Const. Wade Tittemore (left), who died in an avalanche on Jan. 9, as well as Const. Mathieu Nolet (right) who has been hospitalized following the incident. Photo: Nelson Police Association

An online fundraiser has been started for the family of Nelson Const. Wade Tittemore (left), who died in an avalanche on Jan. 9, as well as Const. Mathieu Nolet (right) who has been hospitalized following the incident. Photo: Nelson Police Association

Online fundraiser started for Nelson officers caught in avalanche

The goal is to raise $100,000 for Const. Mathieu Nolet and the family of Const. Wade Tittemore

An online fundraiser has been set up to assist the family of the Nelson police officer who died Monday in an avalanche as well as another officer who was critically injured.

The Nelson Police Association is hoping to raise $100,000 to assist the family of Nelson Police Department officer Wade Tittemore, who is survived by his wife and two young sons.

The fund is also meant to help Const. Mathieu Nolet, who was hospitalized with multiple broken ribs and bones as well as internal injuries.

“We are asking you give whatever you can to reach our goal and reduce financial stress for both of these amazing officers and their families in their time of need.”

To make a donation, click here.

READ MORE: Nelson officer killed in avalanche leaves behind wife, 2 young children

Previous story
Master of Indigenous Nursing program coming to 6 B.C. universities
Next story
Liberal online streaming bill could discriminate against American firms: U.S. Embassy

Just Posted

Members of Military Ames collecting signatures for the petition last summer. Bulletin file
Request for service dog statue at Cenotaph denied

Kimberley Alpine Resort and Tourism Kimberley discussed the first holiday season back since the 2021 arson. Matt Mosteller photo.
Kimberley Alpine Resort, Tourism Kimberley on arson, COVID recovery

Ukrainian families displaced by war celebrate Christmas and thank the Cranbrook community with food and carols during an event at Christ Church Anglican on Sunday (Jan. 8). Trevor Crawley photo.
Ukrainian families celebrate orthodox Christmas, thank community for support

Top row, left to right: Dan Powell, Chalet GM; Ray and Rico Naito of Surprise Point Brewery; Tammy and Mark Wicheruk, Tare Necessities. Middle row, left to right: Hailee McKinnon, Kootenay Grounds; Chelsea Marie Blackmore, Koots Roots Community Co-op; Gord Holmes of the 3 93 Dairy Bar in Elko. Bottom row, left to right: Ty Kreutzer and Justin Keeler of Kootenay Canine Adventures; Shivan Hill, Moyie Fish and Chips; Darian Pestell, Nourished by Heirloom.
Kootenay Regional Business Roundup: Top 10 Business Posts of 2022