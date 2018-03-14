THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

Police say they’ve arrested a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman whose bodies were found in a home east of Toronto on Wednesday.

Durham regional police said on Twitter that the suspect was arrested in Oshawa, Ont., hours after officers found the bodies of a 15-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman in an Ajax, Ont., home.

Police have said the incident, in which a 13-year-old girl in the home was also seriously injured, was not a random attack.

“We believe this is an isolated incident,” Const. George Tudos told reporters earlier in the day.

Police said the suspect in the case was believed to have been in a romantic relationship with the dead woman, and the two children found in the home were related to her.

Investigators said police were called to the home shortly before noon on Wednesday after a woman stopped by to check on her friend.

They said a man answered the door, wouldn’t let the woman in and then left the area in a vehicle that was later found abandoned.

Officers arrived to find the bodies of the teen boy and the woman in the home, police said. The 13-year-old girl who was also found at the home was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said.

Police said they wouldn’t release the names of the deceased until family had been notified.

Marion Kervick, who lives two doors down from where the incident took place, said a mother and her three children lived in the home.

“Our neighbourhood is a quiet neighbourhood,” she said. ”But I guess it’s always quiet until something happens, right?”

Tudos told reporters outside the home that police don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’
Next story
BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

UPDATE: Carport collapse in Kimberley

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

BREAKING: Carport collapse in Kimberley; K9 unit checking for anyone trapped

Kimberley Fire Department are on the scene of a carport collapse behind… Continue reading

The arts support the arts in Kimberley

Carol Fergus from the Homegrown Music Society presenting Selkirk music students Gwen… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department to roll out Life Kit program next week

The kit helps those who cannot reliably provide their own medical information in emergencies.

Dissenting Ktunaxa citizen organizes Jumbo meeting

Seeks members to join in Cranbrook session with Glacier Resorts Ltd.

Kimberley Skating Club ends season on a high note

Plans are already underway for the 2018-19 season.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

No fowl play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Conservation Officer Service said birds were likely taken in legal hunt

BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

Most Read