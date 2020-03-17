Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19

The man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus

Ontario health officials are confirming the province’s first death in a patient with COVID-19.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region was a close contact of another positive case.

Travis Kann says the man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 was discovered after his death.

The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Most Read