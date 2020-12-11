Opening day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.

The 2020-21 season is officially underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, one day earlier than scheduled.

WATCH:

The resort decided to open a day early after cold temperatures allowed for a great deal of snowmaking along the main run. It also gave locals a chance to see how things will look this year, with all the new precautions taken to protect skiers, riders and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Kimberley Alpine Resort to begin season one day early

READ MORE: KAR outlines plans for safe ski season in Zoom meeting with Kimberley business community

For the second year in a row Joseph Lesage-Reid, Kael Lesahe-Reid, Talton Robison and Logan Robison had the honours of taking the first chairs up the mountain to get the season officially underway.

Lots of new signage and partitions are up and staff did a great job directing people in the line areas. The resort wasn’t too crowded to start out with, giving a nice easy pace to the first run of lineups with the new regulations.

READ MORE: KAR unveils ‘Know Before You Go’ regulations ahead of ski season start

Snowmaking was still in full swing, aided by a light dusting of snow falling throughout the morning. Forecast’s are calling for low temperatures and snowfall for the week ahead, hopefully a good omen of things to come for a snowy ski season.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community
Next story
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Just Posted

LHA Map.
More localized COVID-19 data being released by BC CDC

BC CDC to begin releasing weekly local health area COVID-19 data

RCMP are asking the public for help in locating Donald White, missing since Dec. 9.
UPDATE: Cranbrook RCMP say missing person has been located

UPDATE, Friday, Dec. 11: Cranbrook RCMP are reporting that Donald White has… Continue reading

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

Smoke billows from the Cranbrook Hotel Thursday, Dec. 10. (Trevor Crawley photo)
UPDATED: No injuries reported as Cranbrook Hotel catches fire

Firefighters were on the scene Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10

Making the donation on behalf of the USW Local 1-405 are from front to back socially distant are: Haylie Farquhar Lifeguard, receiving the donation Heather Smith Kimberley Food Bank, Ilo Van Gilder Aquatic Coordinator, Loreen Wilson Park and Arena Caretaker and Kim Tuff Bylaw Officer. File submitted.
USW Local 1-405 Annual Food Bank donations

The United Steelworkers are proud to be community members first and foremost… Continue reading

Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2020-21 season is officially underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort, beginning at… Continue reading

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Reverend Dyck

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Most Read