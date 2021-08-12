Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Opposition’s already on campaign trail with election call expected any day

Erin O’Toole and Jagmeet Singh have been criss-crossing the country

The federal opposition parties are already off and running as each leader aims to jump the gun on an election race expected to kick off in the coming days.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have been criss-crossing the country, with O’Toole making whistle stops in at least seven provinces in the past four weeks.

On Wednesday in Waterloo, Ont., he laid out his plan to spur innovation by cutting the income tax rate in half on new patented technologies developed in Canada, which followed a pledge Monday to connect every Canadian with high-speed internet by 2025.

Singh plans to unfurl a blueprint this morning of New Democrat priorities that stresses jobs, health care and the environment.

Commitments in the NDP proto-platform include paid sick leave, universal pharmacare, rapid emissions reduction and student debt cancellation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been jetting across Canada in recent weeks as he and his cabinet sign child-care funding deals with more than half the country’s premiers and make a flurry of funding announcements.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Final outcome of a pandemic election could take a few days: chief electoral officer

RELATED: Trudeau Liberals maintain lead over rivals ahead of possible election call: poll

federal election

Previous story
Vancouver Island gamer trying to set record with 138-hour video game marathon
Next story
UPDATE: Creston woman, 63, arrested after shots fired incident

Just Posted

Rt’d Sgt Chris Mahoney, and current member of the Kimberley RCMP, received a Quilt of Valour last week. Photo submitted
Kimberley RCMP member and veteran receives Quilt of Valour

Megan Reiser (left) and Sue Cairns (right), of the Cranbrook Climate Hub, are pictured out front of MP Rob Morrison’s office on Monday, August, 9. They presented their artwork to the MP, along with a few asks surrounding climate action. (Submitted file)
Local organizations call for immediate climate action from leadership

Mark Creek in Kimberley is at minimum flow this August. Paul Rodgers file.
City of Kimberley adjusts water restriction bylaw as province warns of drought

Live music returns to Studio 64 this fall. Kimberley Arts Council file
Kimberley Arts Council announces fall concert series