Original Goat Production takes up mantle of historic Dirtbag Festival

Dirtbag Festival has deep roots and has had many homes over the course of many years in Kimberley and this year the reins have been taken by Original Goat Production, formed by Horror Fest organizers Natalie Skokan and Chantel Delaney earlier this year.

“We’ve inherited it from Steve Tersmette,” Delaney told the Bulletin. “But the festival has been around in Kimberley for a long, long time. It was started by a group of guys including Bruce Kirkby, Jeff pew, Pat Bates and that whole crew.”

Back in the day, people would make their own films, screen them in one of their garages and have a party. Over time it evolved into a bigger event that was held in McKim Middle School’s theatre, before moving up to the Conference Centre at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2014.

”It eventually moved up to the ski hill and we’re bringing it back into town,” Delaney said. “We’re hoping to kind of put some of that localness back into it and bring it back to town and trying to include more local content.”

This year’s event will take place at Centre 64 on May 12 and 13. There will be a 24-hour photo contest, with presentations shown on the Friday, and Saturday’s main event will feature the films and an afterparty with local band Alderbash.

There will be a bar on site, sponsored by long-time supporter of Original Goat’s events Overtime Beer Works.

The definition of dirtbag, especially as it pertains to Kimberley, as featured on the festival’s Facebook page is “a person who prioritizes the thrill and search of adventure often over work, love and money.”

Festival organizers want to see films submitted that are in line with that definition, a celebration of the outdoors and the outdoor culture here in Kimberley.

“Nat and I have been kind of laughing that we don’t necessarily fit the bill of the definition of a dirtbag, because it’s all these extreme outdoorsy people and so we’ve been trying to make fun of that, but it’s been really great,” Delaney said.

Delaney added they plan to show up to two hours worth of content and that while there is no rules as to length, shorter films may be given preference, simply so that they can show more of them.

Films must be submitted by May 1 and will be reviewed and selected by a panel of judges. To find out more about either contest and learn how to submit your work, you can contact originalgoatproduction@gmail.com or message them on Facebook. Submissions are open now.

Grand prize for the films is $1000. There is also a local film category, sponsored by Kimberley Alpine Resort, who have put up four day passes for the resort next season as the prize, at a value of around $450. Films will qualify if they contain any video of KAR, whether it be filmed on site, or just include a shot of a KAR logo bumper sticker or T-shirt.

Additionally, Delaney said in the past many people have submitted slideshows to the event, but because this year there will be a whole separate photography event, they ask that any submitted slideshows have some video component to them.

For the 24-hour photography challenge, organizers are limiting it to 12 participants on a first come, first serve basis. The shooting date is 12 p.m. on May 6 to 12 p.m. on May 7. The grand prize for this competition is a pair of skis worth around $1000, sponsored by Blackdog Cycle and Ski and Original Goat.

Photographers must contain an image in their slideshow including Blackdog’s logo or storefront.

There will also be a $500 prize for the people’s choice award. The theme for the challenge is “shoulder season.”

This year the festival has also partnered with the Kootenay Outdoor Recreation Enterprise (KORE), who will do a makers market throughout the festival. Organizers are also working on bringing in some great hosts and speakers who are involved in the outdoor industry, so be sure to stay tuned for that.

