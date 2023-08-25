Osoyoos residents heading home as wildfire northeast of Keremeos improves

Helicopters attack the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 18, hours after it erupted. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Local residents were delighted on Thursday night when the evacuation orders surrounding the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire northeast of Keremeos were lifted.

Favourable weather conditions have caused low fire activity in recent days. Because of this, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has been rescinded the order. Evacuation alerts remain and residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. An interactive map showing current evacuation orders and alerts is available at emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

On Thursday, the fire received continued aviation support and crews executed small hand ignitions to reinforce guards and help with terrain. Wildfire crews also continue to use heavy machinery to battle the fire. Protection crews also remain on the scene for structures in the areas.

The size of the blaze remains at 1,830 hectares.

Wildfire crews continue to use heavy machinery to battle the fire and create machine guards and structure lines. Protection crews also remain on the scene for structures in the areas.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

