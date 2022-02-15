A protester yells “freedom” towards a person who attempted to stick a paper sign on a truck criticizing the so called “Freedom Convoy,” a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, on its 18th day, in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly resigns, councillor says

Riley Brockington tweeted the news as protesters continue to clog the city’s downtown core.

An Ottawa city councillor says police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned.

Riley Brockington tweeted the news today as anti-vaccine mandate protesters continue to clog the downtown core of Canada’s capital city.

The Ottawa police have faced criticism for their handling of the protest outside Parliament Hill, which has stretched into its third week.

Some of the protesters have harassed residents for wearing masks, flown Nazi and Confederate flags and honked their horns incessantly, though an injunction brought down the volume on the noise for at least some of the time.

Sloly became chief of the Ottawa Police Service in 2019 after previously serving on the Toronto force for decades, including as deputy chief.

Ottawa’s police services board was originally scheduled to meet this morning, but that has been pushed back to 2:30 p.m. eastern time.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he was invoking the Emergencies Act, saying despite the best efforts of local law enforcement, it’s clear there are “serious challenges” to its ability to enforce the law.

The act strengthens the ability of police to impose fines or imprisonment and enables the RCMP to enforce municipal bylaws.

—The Canadian Press

