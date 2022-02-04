Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly leaves after speaking at a news conference on updated enforcement measures as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions continues into its second week, in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police deploy ‘surge’ in response to ongoing protest

150 extra police officers sent to the areas of the city most affected

The Ottawa police are deploying a “surge” of about 150 extra police officers to the areas of the city most affected by the protest against COVID-19 mandates that has been going on for days.

Police Chief Peter Sloly says the patrolling officers will be focused on dealing with mischief, hate, harassment, threats and other intimidating behaviours.

Late Thursday, federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the RCMP had approved Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson’s request for Mounties to support city police.

Mendicino said the convoy has caused significant disruptions to local residents including vandalism, harassment, expressions of hate and violence, as well as the ongoing obstruction of many services.

—The Canadian Press

