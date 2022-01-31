A person holds their hand to their heart during a singing of O Canada during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A person holds their hand to their heart during a singing of O Canada during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa protest gridlock sparks criticism of police as residents demand city back

Police say they have avoided ticketing and towing trucks to avoid confrontations

The ire of Ottawa residents about the downtown paralysis created by a protest against COVID-19 measures is sparking questions concerning the role of police in ensuring public order.

Ottawa police are advising people to avoid the city centre — where trucks from the protest convoy jam roads — forcing many to work or study at home, while some businesses and a vaccine clinic have simply shut their doors.

Police say they have avoided ticketing and towing trucks to avoid confrontations with demonstrators.

The force puts the cost of policing the ongoing protest at more than $800,000 a day.

A Carleton University professor who studies the policing of public demonstrations says the Ottawa force’s response looks highly disorganized and uncertain, indicating a lack of preparedness.

Jeffrey Monaghan says the Ottawa police could defuse the tense situation by allowing protesters to remain but ordering the trucks to clear out of downtown.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Trudeau denounces ‘hateful rhetoric’ at Ottawa trucker protest, won’t meet with convoy

RELATED: Calling the Ottawa protests ‘peaceful’ downplays non-violent dangers, critics say

Federal PoliticsPolicevaccines

Previous story
Watchdog says emissions mean Canada can no longer reach its 1.5 C climate goal
Next story
Trudeau denounces ‘hateful rhetoric’ at Ottawa trucker protest, won’t meet with convoy

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking information to identify an alleged arsonist who set a car on fire early Sunday (Jan. 30) morning. Photo courtesy Cranbrook RCMP.
Cranbrook RCMP seek to identify alleged car arsonist

Former Dynamiter and Kimberley native Coy Prevost has scored his the first goal of his professional hockey career. Dynamiter file.
Former Dynamiter and Kimberley native Coy Prevost scores first goal of professional career

Local supporters of a "Freedom Convoy" currently in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates packed out Rotary Park in Cranbrook on Saturday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Local supporters of a truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates rally in Cranbrook

A mask-wearing tree at the Vernon Health Unit's COVID-19 testing centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row