A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)

Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

A University of Victoria student is warning motorists with out-of-province license plates to be vigilant after his tires were slashed last weekend.

Nigel Swab found the rear tires on his car, which has Alberta license plates, slashed Sunday afternoon. He posted pictures online and said he heard from at least two other drivers in the area – both with out-of-province license plates – who found their tires in the same condition.

“It was something I was concerned about at the beginning of the pandemic and kind of just went out of my mind,” he said. “I haven’t had too many issues with anyone showing anger towards me because of my plates.”

Swab, who has lived in Victoria for four years, isn’t required to change to B.C. registration as long as he is a full-time student.

He said he could be looking at $500 in replacement costs if an insurance claim proves too pricey.

READ ALSO: ‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

“You’d think that someone would possibly think about the fact that we’re likely students,” he said. “But I mean, people are scared, people are stressed and it’s understandable … not everyone’s going to be thinking clearly.”

Tires were slashed on at least two vehicles with out-of-province plates in over the weekend, said Const. Markus Anastasiades. Both were in the 1700-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road, near UVic. These are the only reports the department has received of out-of-province vehicles having their tires slashed.

“We suspect that these vehicles were targeted based solely on their non-B.C. licence plates, which is extremely disappointing and not consistent with the kindness and community support we have seen here in Saanich over the course of the pandemic,” he said. “There are many legitimate reasons why out of province plates are seen here locally and we don’t know everyone’s story.”

READ ALSO: Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands in damages

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusHate crimesSaanichSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sullivan Mine-impacted groundwater has migrated below some Kimberley properties
Next story
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Just Posted

Volunteer shown is Paula Mihalcheon organizing grocery bags of recovered food for delivery. Mince pies were made by Rhonda Turner of Mountain Range Catering, they will be included in holiday hampers organized by local group, Seniors Helping Seniors.
Kimberley Food Recovery Project surpasses 100,000 pounds of food collected

The Kimberley Food Recovery Program passed a major milestone this week, having… Continue reading

The Drainage Water Treatment Plant that has been operating since 1979 to treat Sullivan water. Teck photo
Sullivan Mine-impacted groundwater has migrated below some Kimberley/Marysville properties

Teck staff to host online meetings regarding mine impacted groundwater; letters sent to owners of affected properties

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

B.C. has now made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces. Photo: Ashley Wadhwani
Castlegar doctor shares personal COVID story, calls for adherence to guidelines

Dr. Megan Taylor was recently diagnosed with COVID

One of 12 deer counted in half of the Townsite neighbourhood as part of the annual urban deer count. Paul Rodgers photo.
VIDEO: The 2020 Kimberley urban deer count

On the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 4, Kimberley Bulletin reporter Paul Rodgers… Continue reading

One of 12 deer counted in half of the Townsite neighbourhood as part of the annual urban deer count. Paul Rodgers photo.
VIDEO: The 2020 Kimberley urban deer count

On the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 4, Kimberley Bulletin reporter Paul Rodgers… Continue reading

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. delays 2021 budget, moves to borrow more for COVID-19

$1,000 family benefit coming, online applications open Dec. 18

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo
Hot Kootenay real estate market shows no signs of slowing

Demand for single family homes driving the surge

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

Most Read