Outdoors Open House for Central and Watkins project in Kimberley

A socally distant opportunity to find out more about the townhome project

The developers are hoping for shovels in the ground this fall.

This Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Platzl Gazebo, the partners involved in the Central and Watkins townhouse project will present a ‘socially-distant open house’ to provide information on the project. The project is planned for the old Watkins School lot just north of downtown Kimberley.

Jaret Thompson said an open house was always planned for June, and while they wish they could hold it in a more formal setting at Centre 64, Corona Virus has prevented that.

On Tuesday, he was waiting for final word that the Platzl location was approved. If not, he said, they would move it up to the property itself, at the same time.

“The partners are coming in, the architect will be there,” he said. “It’s more of an opportunity for the public to see what we’re doing.

“There’s lots of excitement around it, we’re getting lots of calls from people who want more information. We’ve even had some people want to put a down payment on it. We’re not at that stage yet though.”

Thompson says that they are working through the development permit process with the City and they hope to have shovels in the ground by the fall.

There is a public zoning hearing coming up on June 1 at 7 p.m. It will be held electronically and a link for live streaming will be posted at www.kimberley.ca on the day of the hearing.

You can also indicate support or opposition to the project by submitting comments in writing either through the City Hall mail slot or email planning@kimberley.ca or fax 250-427-5252 by 4 p.m on Monday.

You can also leave a voice message at 250-427-9658 between 1 and 4 p.m. the day of the hearing.

You can also register to speak at the hearing.

Call 1-800-741-7180 l by 6:50 p.m. Monday to register into meeting number (access code) 969 652 115, if asked for attendee number, simply enter the “#” symbol. You will be able to hear the meeting but you will be on hold and muted until it is your turn to speak.



