The developers are hoping for shovels in the ground this fall.

Outdoors Open House for Central and Watkins project in Kimberley

A socally distant opportunity to find out more about the townhome project

This Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Platzl Gazebo, the partners involved in the Central and Watkins townhouse project will present a ‘socially-distant open house’ to provide information on the project. The project is planned for the old Watkins School lot just north of downtown Kimberley.

READ: Old Watkins School lot to be developed

READ: Open House for Deer Park Development in Kimberley cancelled

Jaret Thompson said an open house was always planned for June, and while they wish they could hold it in a more formal setting at Centre 64, Corona Virus has prevented that.

On Tuesday, he was waiting for final word that the Platzl location was approved. If not, he said, they would move it up to the property itself, at the same time.

“The partners are coming in, the architect will be there,” he said. “It’s more of an opportunity for the public to see what we’re doing.

“There’s lots of excitement around it, we’re getting lots of calls from people who want more information. We’ve even had some people want to put a down payment on it. We’re not at that stage yet though.”

Thompson says that they are working through the development permit process with the City and they hope to have shovels in the ground by the fall.

There is a public zoning hearing coming up on June 1 at 7 p.m. It will be held electronically and a link for live streaming will be posted at www.kimberley.ca on the day of the hearing.

You can also indicate support or opposition to the project by submitting comments in writing either through the City Hall mail slot or email planning@kimberley.ca or fax 250-427-5252 by 4 p.m on Monday.

You can also leave a voice message at 250-427-9658 between 1 and 4 p.m. the day of the hearing.

You can also register to speak at the hearing.

Call 1-800-741-7180 l by 6:50 p.m. Monday to register into meeting number (access code) 969 652 115, if asked for attendee number, simply enter the “#” symbol. You will be able to hear the meeting but you will be on hold and muted until it is your turn to speak.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note
Next story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

Outdoors Open House for Central and Watkins project in Kimberley

A socally distant opportunity to find out more about the townhome project

Angel Flight takes to the skies once more

Angel Flight East Kootenay is once again offering free flights to Kelowna for medical appointments

East Kootenay snow packs still moderately high

EK snow packs at 114 per cent of normal

Know how and when to use bear spray in the outdoors: WildSafeBC

Avoid conflict with wildlife as provincial parks set to re-open for camping and backcountry access

LETTERS: Jet boat traffic, coal mining

Jet boat traffic on St. Mary River Dear Editor The St Marys… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in ong-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

$10 million fund not yet ready to take applications

B.C. mom’s drug-pricing petition on behalf of son garners thousands of signatures

Petition geared to gaining access to new medicines drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Most Read