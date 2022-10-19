Outgoing Penticton mayor calls for action in wake of Burnaby RCMP stabbing death

‘Our community is clear that they are tired of not feeling safe,’ said John Vassilaki

Outgoing Peticton Mayor John Vassilaki said Burnaby RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang should be honoured with more than just words after the officer was fatally stabbed while on duty. (Canadian Press/HO, B.C. RCMP)

The outgoing Penticton mayor sent his condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of the Burnaby RCMP officer who was killed Tuesday, Oct. 18, and hopes the tragedy serves as a wake-up call for local governments.

John Vassilaki says Const. Shaelyn Yang should be honoured with more than just words after the officer was stabbed while helping a city parks employee check on a man living in a tent at Broadview Park.

“She was doing her job, working to protect her community and paid with her life,” Vassilaki said. “We owe her and all law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk a great debt.

“I hope this tragedy serves as a wake-up call and that we honour this fallen officer with something more than words. Penticton is ready to do our part to protect our residents.”

Fellow Mounties mourned the death of Yang Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. Her death marks the fifth on-duty death of a police officer in Canada in as many weeks.

“I know the new council is prepared to come to the table and work with the provincial government to translate talk into action,” the outgoing mayor in Penticton said. “Our community is clear that they are tired of not feeling safe and want to see action.”

Yang was 31-years-old and had been an officer since December 2019.

Her death remains an ongoing police incident and is under investigation, said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnsworth on Tuesday evening.

