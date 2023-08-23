The proposed Fernie St. development. City of Kimberley file

The proposed Fernie St. development. City of Kimberley file

Over 100 new rental units being developed in Kimberley

A number of development permits were approved by KimberleyCity Council at their regular meeting August 21, 2023.

They were for:

99 Fernie Street – a 17 dwelling duplex and accessory dwelling complex, with three and two bedrooms

10 Jim Ogilvie Way – a 39 unit rental apartment building

and;

Forest Crowne Phase 4 – 41 new residential homes

All of this is really good news, says Mayor Don McCormick, who zoomed into the meeting from vacation.

He says the Fernie Street and Jim Ogilvie Way developments are especially significant.

“Fernie Street is 17 units and it’s finally getting underway,” McCormick said. “Six months ago after we modified zoning to allow for more density, the developers modified their plans to allow for more units. This is all purpose built rental.”

Also purpose build rental is the 10 Jim Ogilvie Way apartment building.

“We should see shovels in the ground on this very soon. I met with the developers, who are out of Saskatoon, just the other day and they have done this type of development before. They are anxious to get started.”

McCormick said that with the Westcastle development (below Purcell Golf course) of 60 plus purpose built rental townhomes already underway, Kimberley has gone a long way to meeting the rental needs of the community.

“Considering where the rental market has been, this is significant,” he said. “And there are two additional projects that don’t have development permits yet. All of this should satisfy the demand in the community.

“Five years ago the goal was to find developers who wanted to invest in the community. All of these projects are CMHC financed, which means there will be units under market rate.

“Finally, is what I say.”

READ: Fernie Street development rezoning proceeds

READ: Apartment building proposed for 2900 Rotary Drive, Kimberley


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

The proposed Fernie St. development. City of Kimberley file
Over 100 new rental units being developed in Kimberley

Shasta McCoy’s OTHERWooLD will be at Centre 64 from August 24 to September 20. Photo submitted.
New gallery ‘OTHERWooLD’ coming to Centre 64

The Rocky Mountain Rogues are hosting BC Rugby’s illustrious Saratoga Cup in for the first time in Cranbrook, this weekend, August 26 and 27.
Rocky Mountain Rogues host Saratoga Cup in Cranbrook this weekend

La Cafamore perform at the Friday awards gala at Kimberley Kaleidoscope before the remainder of the festival was closed on Saturday due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke. Centre 64 photo.
Kimberley Kaleidoscope festival shuts down early due to wildfire smoke