Over 100 new rental units being developed in Kimberley

A number of development permits were approved by KimberleyCity Council at their regular meeting August 21, 2023.

They were for:

99 Fernie Street – a 17 dwelling duplex and accessory dwelling complex, with three and two bedrooms

10 Jim Ogilvie Way – a 39 unit rental apartment building

and;

Forest Crowne Phase 4 – 41 new residential homes

All of this is really good news, says Mayor Don McCormick, who zoomed into the meeting from vacation.

He says the Fernie Street and Jim Ogilvie Way developments are especially significant.

“Fernie Street is 17 units and it’s finally getting underway,” McCormick said. “Six months ago after we modified zoning to allow for more density, the developers modified their plans to allow for more units. This is all purpose built rental.”

Also purpose build rental is the 10 Jim Ogilvie Way apartment building.

“We should see shovels in the ground on this very soon. I met with the developers, who are out of Saskatoon, just the other day and they have done this type of development before. They are anxious to get started.”

McCormick said that with the Westcastle development (below Purcell Golf course) of 60 plus purpose built rental townhomes already underway, Kimberley has gone a long way to meeting the rental needs of the community.

“Considering where the rental market has been, this is significant,” he said. “And there are two additional projects that don’t have development permits yet. All of this should satisfy the demand in the community.

“Five years ago the goal was to find developers who wanted to invest in the community. All of these projects are CMHC financed, which means there will be units under market rate.

“Finally, is what I say.”

READ: Fernie Street development rezoning proceeds

READ: Apartment building proposed for 2900 Rotary Drive, Kimberley



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter