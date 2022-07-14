Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Over $280K in contraband seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

Package located on July 5 contained drugs, drug paraphernalia and ‘communication devices’

Drugs and other items with a prison value of approximately $280,000 have been seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford.

A press release issued Thursday (July 14) indicates that on July 5 staff members located a package that included methamphetamine, THC shatter, fentanyl and other drugs; drug-related paraphernalia; and “communication-related devices.”

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford inmate loses case related to restricted computer time during pandemic

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions,” the press release states.

CSC has set up an anonymous toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) for all federal institutions for people to report activities that might be related to drug use or trafficking or that might threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members.

ALSO SEE: More than $88K in drugs and other items seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

