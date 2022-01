The City has closed the walking pathway on Highway 95A between Fortier and Burdette Streets due to snow buildup. City of Kimberley photo.

The City of Kimberley has closed the walking pathway on Highway 95A, locally known as the “Overwaitea Hill”, due to snow accumulation.

The path is closed between Fortier and Burdette streets. The City said they aim to have it cleared by “mid-next week” and it will be closed until that time.