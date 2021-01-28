Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

The owner of a Vancouver apartment at the centre of controversy for allegedly hosting large parties has filed a complaint against the Vancouver Police Department.

“I was not hosting a party,” Mohammad Movassaghi told Black Press Media on Thursday.

The former wealth manager who owns a luxury condo at 777 Richards St. alleged that “cops [attempted to] raid [his] place before 11 o’clock” on Saturday (Jan. 23).

Sgt. Tania Visintin confirmed a complaint was made to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) following the incident.

“The public can make a complaint to the OPCC after they have an interaction with police that they weren’t happy with,” she said.

It is estimated 100 people were inside the residence when officers doled out $2,500 in fines to a man wearing a protective vest while guarding the front door. One ticket was for hosting the unlawful event. Another was for failing to wear a face covering.

“Because the owner of the apartment refused to come out to be issued his ticket, we’re going to be working with Crown Counsel now requesting a warrant for his arrest,” Sgt. Steve Addison said Monday.

RELATED: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined

According to Visintin, police received four reports this month attesting to social gatherings inside the apartment – a contravention of current health orders that ban gatherings of all sizes in B.C.

Investigators believe Movassaghi has been using the residence to host large parties, she said.

In his formal complaint, Movassaghi detailed “one of the officers attempted to film inside my unit through the peephole,” and damaged it as a result. “It’s broken now.”

The apartment owner filmed officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his apartment.

Movassaghi told Black Press Media the police response left dents in his doorway.

The OPCC has yet to determine the admissibility of the complaint.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouverVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley Transit ridership down in 2020 due to COVID

Just Posted

Ridership on Kimberley Transit was down 34 per cent in 2020 due to COVID. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Transit ridership down in 2020 due to COVID

Kimberley city council received the 2020 ridership update for transit services, a… Continue reading

Barry Coulter photo
The force of the ice

X-wing ice sculpture adorns HeidOut patio in Cranbrook

city hall
City of Kimberley will apply for grant to implement organic recycling

Council will not vote on whether to go ahead until they get results of grant applications

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

It has been almost seven years since the death of Peter de Groot, and there has yet to be an inquest into his death. File photo
Family of Peter de Groot still waiting for inquest

The Slocan man was killed in a confrontation with police in 2014

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
Kootenay MLA urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka reminds people to follow directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Amanda Gorman reads a poem at the Inauguration of president Joe Biden in Washington, DC. Photo courtesy of TED.
This is what hope looks like

We tell the truth. We seek a way through the pain. We heed the call to be the change our world needs

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Most Read