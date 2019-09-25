Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

Brendan Carson wants the vaping industry more regulated and organized.

Carson, who owns Adrenochrome Labs in the Cowichan Valley, said the recent increase in health issues related to vaping is mainly caused by people who use illicit cartridges containing marijuana in their vapes.

He said the black market cartridges sometimes use fatty acids that can cause lipoid pneumonia when inhaled into the lungs.

“We only use ingredients that have been approved by Health Canada,” Carson said at the lab, which manufactures e-liquid for electric cigarettes. It’s the biggest of its kind on the B.C. coast and the only one on Vancouver Island.

“In fact, we have to report every incident of people coughing or other symptoms after vaping to Health Canada within seven days, and we’ve never had to report any instances in the five years we’ve been in business.”

In the U.S., at least eight people have died recently from a mysterious respiratory illness related to vaping, and a youth in London, Ont., was put on life support last week in the first known case of a vaping-related illness in Canada.

RELATED: Possible Canadian cases of vaping illness being investigated, says Health Canada

In all, more than 530 cases of respiratory illnesses have been reported across North America so far that are believed to be connected to vaping. None has yet been reported in B.C.

Eight Canadian health organizations have called for urgent action from the federal government to treat vaping like smoking.

The Centre for Disease Control acknowledged that based on data, most patients who have experienced lung problems have reported using e-cigarette products containing THC, a cannabinoid found in cannabis.

But Dr. Shannon Waters, a health officer with Island Heath, said officials don’t know exactly what is causing the health problems yet, so it’s premature to point fingers, and doctors have been told to keep detailed records of patients with lung issues.

“There are a lot more cases being reported in the U.S. than Canada right now, but that’s likely because it’s a bigger country and we think we’ll see more cases here once proper reporting structures are in place,” Waters said.

RELATED STORY: Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash

Carson, who was a two-pack-a-day smoker before he discovered vaping in 2008, said e-cigarettes are widely regarded as a good way to help people quit smoking.

He said he believes the industry should do more to restrict its advertising, noting Adrenochrome is only allowed to advertise in adults-only facilities.

“It’s bigger groups, like tobacco companies, which also own vaping companies, that are bringing vaping products into convenience stores,” Carson said, adding that Health Canada has had to train new officers to enforce advertising regulations under the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act.

Health Canada states that while not all vaping products contain nicotine, most of the ones on the market do.

READ MORE: Health organizations call for end to promotion of vaping products


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Some premium tea bags leach billions of microplastics per cup: study
Next story
B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

Just Posted

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again today

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

PROFILE: Goldsbury running for Liberals in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time Kootenay entrepreneur hoping to bring experience to federal government

Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Kimberley Dynamiters 5 and 0 after double overtime victory over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiters pushed their record to 5 wins and no losses… Continue reading

Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Stage Light operators needed at Centre 64 Do you have theatre in… Continue reading

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Most Read