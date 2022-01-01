After a two-day hiatus, Pacific Coastal Airlines flights will resume on Jan. 4. (File photo)

After a two-day hiatus, Pacific Coastal Airlines flights will resume on Jan. 4. (File photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends operations amid Omicron outbreak

Flights are set to resume Jan. 4

Pacific Coastal Airlines is suspending operations for the next two days amid an Omicron outbreak in its Operational Control Centre.

The airline announced on Saturday (Jan. 1) they were left with no choice but to suspend operations on Jan. 2 and 3 because of the rapid transmission of the COVID-19 variant.

“It breaks my heart to be impacting the travel plans of so many customers, yet we are left with no viable alternative at this time,” said Quentin Smith, the president of the Richmond-based airline in a statement. “We are taking this quick and necessary measure to protect the integrity of our long-term schedule and safeguard our operation.”

It will be business as usual for the remainder of New Year’s Day, however, with flights operating as scheduled.

After a two-day hiatus, Pacific Coastal Airlines flights will resume on Jan. 4.

The airline is asking customers with flights on Jan. 2 and 3 to reschedule at a later date or receive a refund. More information is available on the airline’s website.

“Pacific Coastal Airlines apologizes to all customers affected by this service disruption,” the statement concluded.

READ MORE: Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCOVID-19

Previous story
UPDATE: It’s a boy! B.C.’s first baby born at Victoria General Hospital

Just Posted

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

Rockies Law is the winner of the Professional Services Award sponsored by Kooenay Media. Submitted file
Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence award winners

The Dynamiters celebrate one of their six goals in their win against Fernie in the first game of the Christmas Classic. They would go on to beat Fernie on their turf 7-3 the following evening. Paul Rodgers file.
Dynamiters win both games of Christmas Classic against Fernie

A snow plow truck is pictured travelling along an icy Hwy 3/95 in Cranbrook on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Weather proves to be a challenge for snow, ice removal crews: Mainroad