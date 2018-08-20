Pair arrested, face drug-related charges

A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend, with police seizing an ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

RCMP General Duty and Crime Reduction Unit, along with a B.C. Conservation Officers Service member, conducted a joint investigation near Kootenay River on Sunday night.

Various ammunition and an air pistol were also seized during the arrest, say police.

Dillon Hodder, 26, was arrested alongside an unnamed 36-year-old woman. Hodder has several outstanding warrants from other provinces and the woman is currently on conditions for an unrelated event near the Creston area.

“This is an excellent example of the cooperative efforts of area law enforcement agencies in an effort to keep the Cranbrook area a safe place for all citizens,” said S/Sgt. Hector Lee, detachment commander with Cranbrook RCMP.

Police are recommending charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking for the male and obstruction and breach of recognizance for the female.