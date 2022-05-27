Pair arrested in Cranbrook facing robbery and firearms offenses

Two people were arrested and face numerous charges after a search warrant was executed in the 300-block of Mission Place in Cranbrook.

On May 18, 2Cranbrook RCMP launched an investigation after getting information regarding firearms and stolen property. Police were advised that a Cranbrook resident had been threatened and had several items stolen.

Two suspects were identified at the time.

Due to the nature of the event and the fact that firearms were potentially involved, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, along with members of the Southeast District Containment Team assisted in the warrant execution.

On May 19, two individuals were taken into custody at the residence on Mission Place. The residence was searched and several stolen firearms, along with suspected methamphetamines, fentanyl and marijuana were located. Several stolen items and over $9,000 in cash were also seized.

“The officers from the local detachment, with support from the Southeast district teams, were able to seize several stolen items as well as removing restricted firearms from the community,” says Cst Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook detachment. “We are proud of the team that came together quickly to ensure public safety”.

The BC Prosecution Service has laid several charges against two people:

Adam Thomas Jolliffe, a 30-year old man from Armstrong is facing numerous charges including Break and Enter, Robbery, Unlawful Confinement, Utter Threats along with several firearms charges.

Kaylee Claire O’Connor, a 23-year old resident of Cranbrook, has been charged with Break and Enter, Robbery, Unlawful Confinement and Possession of Stolen Property.

Both have been released from custody to appear in court at a later date.