Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

The Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed one of their members was taken into custody and then released

Two Vancouver-area police officers have been arrested and released in Cuba.

Both the Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed by email that one of their members was taken into custody and then released during a personal vacation in Cuba.

The details don’t make it clear when the two arrests occurred or whether they are connected.

Information provided by Port Moody Sgt. Travis Carroll says the department takes “all allegations of misconduct concerning our officers very seriously.”

Carroll does not describe what allegations may have been made, or by whom.

He says the matter has been referred to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner so it can monitor the situation.

The Canadian Press

