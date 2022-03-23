Paper Excellence donates $50,000 to College of the Rockies for trades scholarship program

College of the Rockies students in a number of trades will have an opportunity to access $1000 scholarship awards thanks to a donation from Paper Excellence.

Paper Excellence operates Skookumchuck Pulp mill which is located just north of Cranbrook and Kimberley in the East Kootenay. The awards are meant to encourage and recognize local youth with good academic achievement in high school who are enrolled in programs related to the operation of a pulp mill such as heavy-duty equipment technician, millwright, welder or engineer. Preference will be given to students who demonstrate a strong work ethic and a positive attitude, and/or financial need.

The total donation amount was $50,000, which will provide ten $1000 awards for the next five years.

“We state in our Core Values that we are an economic pillar and a partner in our operating communities,” said Graham Kissack, Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety, and Corporate Communications. “Investing in young people and supporting the development of the local workforce lets us live that value by contributing to local prosperity and well-being through education. The College of the Rockies is well placed to provide this training with seven campuses in the region. It serves a regional population of close to 83,000 people and provides instruction to approximately 2100 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.”

“Generous contributions from donors like Paper Excellence are a pillar of our scholarship and bursary program,” said Deb Carty, College of the Rockies’ Vice President External Relations. “The Paper Excellence Scholarship is sure to have a tremendous positive impact on many College of the Rockies students over the next five years.”

