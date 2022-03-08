Paper Excellence donates $50,000 to Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Fund

Paper Excellence, which owns the Skookumchuk pulp mill just north of Kimberley, has made a significant donation to the Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Fund, operated by the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB).

The company announced on International Women’s Day March 8, 2022, that they will make a donation in the amount of $50,000.

The fund provides grant to Indigenous women-owned businesses who may lack access to conventional financing. To qualify for the program the business must be at least 51 per cent owned and controlled by an Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit) woman and be registered in Canada.

“Paper Excellence is focused on building beneficial business partnerships and supporting community investment with initiatives that focus on business capacity, education, health and culture, and sustainability projects,” said Graham Kissack, Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety, and Corporate Communications. “Thanks to the recent research (Oct 2021) carried out by our partners at CCAB, we know that Indigenous women entrepreneurs across Canada have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and we see stepping up and supporting these economic initiatives as one way to live out our Commitment to Indigenous Peoples.”

“We are grateful to Paper Excellence for their support and commitment to Indigenous women in business through an investment in the IWEF program,” said CCAB President and CEO, Tabatha Bull. “Supporting economic initiatives for Indigenous women and entrepreneurs is a great step toward reconciliation.”

