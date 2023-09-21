Paper Excellence donates $50,000 to STARS Air Ambulance

Paper Excellence Canada, which operates the Skookumchuck Mill in the East Kootenay, is giving back to the community through a $50,000 donation to STARS Air Ambulance. The money will be split between STARS in the East Kootenay and Saskatchewan, where Paper Excellence also operates.

STARS Air Ambulance plays a crucial role in providing emergency medical services to those in need. Their fleet of helicopters and dedicated medical teams are on standby 24/7, ready to respond to life-threatening situations across the province. Last year, STARS carried out over 3,300 missions from six bases in Western Canada, providing critical and life-saving care for patients.

“At Paper Excellence Canada, we recognize the critical role that STARS Air Ambulance plays in saving lives in our communities, especially in Saskatchewan and in the Kootenay region of British Columbia,” said Dale Richardson at Paper Excellence Canada. “We are honoured to support the STARS mission and help ensure that urgent and professional medical assistance is available to those facing emergencies.”

The $50,000 donation will contribute to the ongoing critical care operations of STARS Air Ambulance, including fuel, medical equipment, and training for their highly skilled flight and medical crews. It reinforces Paper Excellence’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its desire to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the people in Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

“STARS is incredibly grateful for Paper Excellence Canada’s generous donation,” said Katherine Emberly, STARS President & CEO. “This support enables us to continue providing lifesaving critical care to patients no matter who they are or where they live.”