Parks staff are trying to catch the remaining koi and take them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

Park staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

A Chinese garden in Vancouver is relocating its remaining koi after a wayward otter has eaten 10 of the fish.

The otter ended up in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has since spent its time munching on expensive koi fish.

Park staff and wildlife experts have been trying unsuccessfully to catch the otter for days but the animal has avoided capture, despite gobbling down the food meant to trap it.

READ MORE: Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

On Sunday, staff began relocating the remaining koi to the Vancouver Aquarium but have so far only managed to catch one.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort introduces Up-Tracking route for 2018/19 season

Up-tracking, or skinning, will only be permitted in the designated area.

Wheelchair accessible outhouses built at Wycliffe park

Cranbrook Lions Club teams up with regional district to build four accessible outhouses

East Kootenay SPCA’s ‘Cheeks’ seeks new lease on life

The six-year-old tabby needs surgery on all four of his canine teeth.

Council receives Kimberley mosquito control report

Duka Environmental Services recently completed the third of five treatments for the… Continue reading

Woodcarver’s home goes out with a blaze

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Most Read