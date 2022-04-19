Parking faux pas frustrates Trail senior

Carroll McKenzie couldn’t squeeze her slim frame between the 2 vehicles to get in the driver seat

A Trail lady was frustrated at poor parking etiquette that left her unable to enter her vehicle.

Everyone has experienced parking woes in downtown Trail, but having a large truck all but park on top of your vehicle is about as frustrating as it gets.

On April 7, Trail resident Carroll McKenzie couldn’t enter her vehicle after a large pick up parked over the white line and so close to her driver-side car door she couldn’t squeeze her slim 85-year-old frame between the two vehicles, let alone get in the driver seat.

According to the city’s prohibited parking bylaws: “Except when necessary to avoid conflict with traffic or to comply with the law or the directions of a peace officer or traffic control device, no person shall stop, stand, or park a vehicle: on any portion of a street where lines, markings or other signs are placed indicating the manner in which vehicles shall be parked, except in accordance with such lines, markings or other signs.”

The city clarified in an email to the Times, “If a vehicle is parked over the line, the vehicle owner could be issued a ticket for parking contrary to the parking control device.”

McKenzie approached the mal-adjusted parking person and questioned his parking etiquette.

“When I approached to complain he had nothing to say to me, other than when he parked he said there was a car on his left and he simply put his truck into the space that was available,” said McKenzie. “He was not prepared to talk with me or apologize.

“He left me standing on the street. Seems he thinks it was his right to park without thinking about the space left beside him.”

McKenzie went to city hall to ask what could be done, and says she was told to go to the Trail Times.

“The problem for me was, I didn’t know what to do to get into my car. Who would I call for assistance?”

According to the City of Trail, residents can contact bylaw enforcement by email and phone at 250.364.0833, or file a complaint online at www.trail.ca/Bylaws.

Read more: #LocalNews

Read more: #LocalHistory (Trail Blazers feature)



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BylawsCity of TrailparkingSeniors