Parkland refinery ramps up processing following restart of Trans Mountain pipeline

Burnaby refinery, a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area, paused in wake of flooding

Parkland Corp. says it is ramping up processing at its B.C. refinery following the restart of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Calgary-based Parkland paused processing operations at its Burnaby refinery from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10 due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline was shut down for three weeks as a precaution due to flooding and extreme weather in B.C.

The Trans Mountain pipeline typically carries about 300,000 barrels of oil per day between Alberta and B.C.

During its pause in operations, the Parkland refinery imported fuel from other locations and transported it by truck and barge to its retail and commercial customers.

The Burnaby refinery is a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area.

—The Canadian Press

