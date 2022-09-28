file photo

file photo

Parliament passes law allowing jurors to disclose information to health providers

Criminal Code will be amended in cases of medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling

Parliament has passed a new law that allows jurors to disclose information about jury proceedings to health care professionals.

The bill creates a carve-out in Canada’s strict jury secrecy rules by allowing people to seek mental health support related to their trial experience without breaking the law.

The Criminal Code will be amended so that jurors can disclose information about a trial to health care professionals who are providing medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling.

Members of Parliament unanimously passed the bill this afternoon, and it will come into force 90 days after the Governor General signs it into law.

Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, a longtime victims’ rights advocate, introduced the bill in the Senate last November and senators passed it within two weeks.

Tory MP Michael Cooper, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said earlier this year that the bill would go a long way toward supporting juror mental health.

HealthLaw and justice

Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for North Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

The Kimberley Health Centre. Bulletin file
Kimberley votes to allow tax exemption status for Kimberley Health Centre spaces

A Google Earth view of the property in question.
Potential new development passes first stage of rezoning

One of two new Livestock Response Units being deployed to the Fraser Valley and East Kootenays. (BC Government/Flickr)
Response units to aid in livestock transportation emergencies in Fraser Valley, Kootenays

Darryl Oakley of Kimberley is running for SD6 trustee. Submitted
Darryl Oakley is seeking a seat on the SD6 board