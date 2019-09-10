Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

A 737 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Abbotsford International Airport Tuesday morning after hitting a flock of birds shortly after takeoff.

Flight number 312 departed from Abbotsford at 8:07 a.m. and was headed for Edmonton under Swoop airlines. It was carrying over 100 people.

People around the city reported hearing a loud boom in the skies and one witness said she saw flames coming out of one of the engines. One passenger reported a burning smell filling the cabin, which the pilot then reported was the result of the birds combusting.

“It’s not in my memory the last time an aircraft landed here due to an emergency tied to a bird-strike,” said the airport’s general manager, Parm Sidhu.

Police cordoned off the area as emergency crews headed to the scene prior to the plane landing.

It without further incident and passengers were escorted to the terminal to await another flight shortly after.

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Just Posted

Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Book Store finds new location

The Grand Re-Opening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

Trail man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, and tasered

Trial by judge held in Rossland Provincial Court back in July

Burn rules loosen in Kootenays as weather eases fire concerns

Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed in most areas — but know the regulations

Resilience for the Frontline conference coming to Kimberley this fall

Frontline workers will get the chance to receive training from Traumatologist Bruce Ramsay

UPDATE: Driver of motorhome remains in serious condition following collision in Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

WATCH: Kootenay Orienteering Festival in Kimberley, Cranbrook

The Western Championships took place in Kimberley and Cranbrook last weekend.

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Most Read