Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

A nationwide customs outage that caused long waits is over as of late Sunday afternoon, according to Vancouver International Airport.

The airport had said earlier that passengers could expect a long wait at customs due to nationwide outages of Canadian Border Security Agency’s systems.

In an early afternoon tweet, the airport said the primary inspection kiosk and NEXUS system was down and that arriving passengers had to fill out customs forms manually.

The Canadian Border Security Agency did not return a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Just Posted

Indian Motorcycle Group gives gift to Kimberley Food Bank

Last week, the Indian Motorcycle Group rode into town for JulyFest and… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves wireless communications tower on Concentrator Hill

The Freedom Mobile tower will be located approximately 1.5km east of the City.

Kimberley We Paint group presents watercolour workshop

Take your watercolour painting to a new level

Kimberley First Saturday August presents an Irish Ceili – Dance Party

Next Saturday, August 3, Kimberley First Saturday is pleased to present the… Continue reading

Still time to register for Columbia Basin Transboundary Conference

The One River, One Future conference will display history, arts and culture of the Columbia River.

Search for B.C. fugitives stretches into sixth day as RCMP, army scour northern Manitoba

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Most Read