Patio fees waived for another year for Kimberley restaurants

Restaurants in Kimberley will have another waiver on sidewalk cafe fees this year.

As a means of assisting the restaurant industry, which has struggled through COVID with seating limitations on indoor dining, as well as all the other provincial health orders, the city stopped charging the fees for outdoor dining areas early in the pandemic.

And while some orders are being lifted this spring, Mayor Don McCormick put forward the motion that the city waive the fees for another year.

This doesn’t mean any restaurant can throw up an outdoor eating area. You still have to apply for a permit to have outdoor dining. You just don’t have to pay the fees.


