Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Neighbours in Nanaimo tried to quiet down partying by taking away patio furniture.

According to an RCMP press release, backyard furniture was stolen from a home in the 400 block of Bruce Avenue overnight Monday, June 3.

Whoever stole the patio furniture left a note reading, “You won’t see your furniture until the parties stop. You are too loud. If you are quiet you’ll get your crap back, The Neighbourhood.”

The police press release noted, “This sounds like some old-fashioned neighbourhood justice. Either way, it’s theft and the owner would like to have their furniture returned.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes, click here.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria to fund policing for special events like Canada Day – for now
Next story
CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

Just Posted

City of Cranbrook looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC reccomends biking, running with a group whenever possible.

CARP Kootenays discuss housing options for seniors

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) Kootenay Chapter recently held their… Continue reading

Kimberley Gymnastics Club hosts Coconut Cup 2019

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club held their annual Coconut Cup Competition on Saturday,… Continue reading

RDEK hosts Area E Town Hall meeting

Many topics were discussed from recycling and mosquito control to FireSmart and financial plan.

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Victoria councillor’s pitch to bill military for community events ‘shameful’: spending critic

Kris Sims with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation argues events honouring military are worth spending money on

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

There are two garden tours coming up in June and two in July

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Most Read